Barbara Addison

Barbara Ruth Addison, 82, of Howe died Aug. 18, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Heavener Memorial Park.

She is survived by her husband, T.C.; six daughters, Terry Clubb, Sherry King, Colleen Ford, Genene Means, Teresa Harper and LeeAnn Fleming; three sons, Keith Addison and Eudell and Ward Brown; two sisters, Diane Lockhart and Brenda Hill; 21 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



