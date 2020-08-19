1/
Barbara Addison
Barbara Addison
Barbara Ruth Addison, 82, of Howe died Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Heavener Memorial Park.
She is survived by her husband, T.C.; six daughters, Terry Clubb, Sherry King, Colleen Ford, Genene Means, Teresa Harper and LeeAnn Fleming; three sons, Keith Addison and Eudell and Ward Brown; two sisters, Diane Lockhart and Brenda Hill; 21 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
