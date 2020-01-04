|
Barbara Bartlett
Barbara Etta Taylor Bartlett went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 3, 2020. Born Oct. 29, 1935, to Ottie Taylor and Etta Yancy Taylor, Barbara grew up on a cattle farm near Booneville. After graduating as valedictorian of her high school class, Barbara met the love of her life, Leon Bartlett, when they worked together in the cafeteria at Arkansas Tech University, where they were both students. After graduation, Barbara and Leon married and raised two children, Richard and Pam, in Fort Smith. An avid reader, Barbara pursued two post-graduate degrees and taught English and American literature at Westark Community College for 35 years, until her retirement in 1997.
Barbara loved Jesus, her family, Jeopardy and homemade ice cream. Despite a 24-year battle with Parkinson's disease, she never lost her will to live or her sharp wit. She was a major fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and her grandchildren, Spencer and Ryan. She attended virtually every one of her grandchildren's activities: soccer and baseball games and Taekwondo tournaments. Even when she lost much of her mobility, she managed to climb bleachers to get the best vantage point to watch her grandson play soccer. She was selfless and strong. The undisputed queen bee of her family, she was an encourager who made others feel valuable and unconditionally loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Billy Taylor.
She is survived by her husband, Leon Bartlett; a son, Richard Bartlett; a daughter, Pam Stone and husband Billy; a grandson, Spencer Watson and wife Allison; a grandson, Ryan Watson and partner Kayla; two great-grandsons, Eli Watson and Reece Watson; and a great-granddaughter, Camille Watson.
Funeral service for Barbara will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers are the members of her Sunday school class and Tim Smith at Heart of Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Music Ministry, 1400 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020