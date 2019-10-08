|
Barbara Bird
Barbara Bird went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was a graduate of Alma High School and attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville for two years. She married Jim Bird on June 22, 1952. Barbara enjoyed working at home while raising their three children. She was also involved in many outside activities such as being a Girl Scout leader, teaching Sunday school and giving swimming lessons in the summer. She always had a heart for those in need and was a mentor to many. She was very creative and enjoyed painting, quilting and sewing.
In 1963, Jim and Barbara, along with several others, felt led by the Lord to start a church. That was the beginning of Central Christian Church. Barbara and Jim remained faithful and active members of Central until their passing. They both served in many capacities throughout the years.
In 1976, Jim and Barbara again felt a calling from the Lord. They left their family business, RMB Produce and purchased the Bible Book Store, known today as The Solid Rock Bookstore. Many people in the River Valley have been touched by and ministered to through this business, they truly looked at is as their ministry.
Barbara always enjoyed spending time with her family and stayed actively involved in all of their lives, always willing to cheer at sporting events and encourage in whatever activities her children and grandchildren were involved in. She also had an adventurous side — she has been known to drive teenage boys through the neighborhood to "T.P." houses, wreck her son's friend's motorcycle into her own car (which took all of the money she earned teaching swimming lessons that summer to fix), riding Space Mountain Rollercoaster and water skiing. She truly lived life to the fullest.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Drennon and Florence Byars of Alma; her husband, Jim Bird Sr.; and her beloved grandson, Jerry Mikel Bird.
She is survived by her only son, Jim Bird Jr. and his wife Teresa of Greenwood; two daughters, Leslye Loum and husband Larry of Fort Smith and Amy Pennington and husband Mike of Springdale; also her grandchildren, Krissi Beeks and husband Will, Cara Morland and husband Daniel, Justin Loum, Aaron Loum and wife Crystal, Lauren Post and husband Landon, Brandon Pennington and wife Mary and Hayden Pennington and wife Kayla; and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Central Christian Church, 400 N. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Will Beeks, Daniel Morland, Justin Loum, Aaron Loum, Landon Post, Brandon Pennington and Hayden Pennington.
Memorials in Barbara's honor may be sent to Heart to Heart Pregnancy Center, 417 S. 16th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019