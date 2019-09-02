|
|
Barbara Conrad
Barbara Jean (Nolen) Conrad, of Spiro, was born May 21, 1926, in Pocola to Walter Lee and Lillie Mae (Gregory) Nolen. She passed away Sept. 1, 2019, in Spiro at the age of 93. She was a member of Murry Spur Freewill Baptist Church in Spiro. Barbara worked in the aircraft industry in California during World War II and retired after 20 years from U.S. Forge Craft in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Rita Jean Pope and husband Micheal of Poteau; grandchildren, Bobbi Gillham and husband Erick of Poteau and Scott Pope and wife Lisa of Ardmore, Okla.; great-grandchildren, Olivia Moya and husband Mitchell, Vivian Howerton, Sydney Pope, Ian Pope and Emma Claire Gillham; great-great-grandson, Benjamin Moya; special niece, Gwen May and husband Keith of Spiro; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, J.V. "Joe" Conrad; her son, Bobby Lee Conrad; her father, Walter Nolen; her mother, Lillie Nolen Ridenour; her stepfather, Jim Ridenour; four sisters, Juanita Tormey, Charlene Ramsey, Dorothy Rodgers and Margie Cox; and one brother, Jack Nolen.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Murry Spur Freewill Baptist Church with the Revs. C.L. Thomas and Michael Franklin officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, with the family greeting friends from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Scott Pope, Erick Gillham, Mitchell Moya, Keith May, Harold Greenwood and Kenneth Conrad.
Honorary pallbearers are Acie Joe Conrad, Walter Franklin Nolen, A.L. Conrad, Roger Myers and Steven Cox.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 3, 2019