Barbara Ann Delawder, 63, of Mansfield passed away May 9, 2020. She was born June 8, 1956, in San Pedro, Calif., to Dick Van Ripper and Mildred Napier Ripper.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Delawder.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Paul; three children, Jason Gregory Delawder (Brooke) of Ozark and Nathan Kyle Delawder and Jared Casey Delawder, both of Mansfield; her parents, Dick and Mildred Ripper; three brothers, Jerry Sylvey (Pam) of Kibler, Alan Wilson (Jack) of Roland and David Luna of Charleston; five grandchildren, Hunter, Avery, Tara, Everly and Reed Delawder.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 13 at Huntington Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on May 12, 2020
