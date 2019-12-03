|
Barbara Duty
Barbara Jo Duty, 68, of Muldrow died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Muldrow.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Seabolt Cemetery.
She is survived by four daughters, Tonya Duty of Greenwood, Andi Herrera of Orangeburg, S.C., Sarah Walters of Tulsa and Jessica Gibson of Muldrow; four sisters, Rosemary Gilpin of Santa Fe, Texas, Deborah Cook of Pine Bluff and Sharon Karcher and Toni McDermott, both of Ava, Mo.; two brothers, Jimmy Garrison of Marion and Ernest Garrison of Arkansas; and four grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 4, 2019