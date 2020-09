Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Ford

Barbara Ann (Phillips) Ford, 85, of Paris died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Charleston.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris. Private burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Paris at a later date.

She is survived by two daughters, Lavonna Kennedy and Vicki Furstenberg; two sons, Mitchell and Michael Ford; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.



