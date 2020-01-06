|
Barbara Gadbury-Swift
Barbara Lee Gadbury Swift, of Booneville passed from this life on Jan. 5, 2020, at her home in Booneville. Barbara was born in Great Bridge, Va., on Sept. 30, 1938, to Asburn McCray Musselwhite and Mary Sorey Musselwhite Lee. Barbara married Billy Paul Gadbury Sr. and moved to Booneville in 1964. After Bill's death in 2002, Barbara married Kenneth Swift Sr. in 2006. Barbara was employed at Ace Comb Co until its closure. She also worked at the Logan County Health Department and then Booneville Human Development Center until her retirement.
Barbara was a longtime, active member of Order of the Eastern Star, where she held many offices and served as the Worthy Grand Matron of Arkansas in 2004. Barbara traveled throughout the country with her Eastern Star brothers and sisters until Alzheimer's prevented her from traveling. Barbara was a member of First United Methodist Church in Booneville.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, before mentioned; three sisters, Ellen Sheriff and Esther and Evelyn Musselwhite; and six brothers, George, Hugh, Ralph, Milford, Roscoe and Elwood Musselwhite.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Kenny Swift Sr.; a son, Billy Paul Gadbury Jr. (Linda); a stepson, Kenneth Buddy Swift (Brenda); a daughter, Carol Lloyd (Robert); a stepdaughter, Tammy Dickson (Rich); six granddaughters, Evie Cureton (Luke), Stephanie Ostrin (Matt), Melissa Onc (Keegan), Alaina Parham (Zach), Lindsay Lloyd (Bryce), Leah Flores (Anthony) and Lauren Williams (Dillon); and 11 great-grandchildren, Daniel, Kaiden, Remington, Madelain, Robert, Peter, Andrew, Lily, Kaida, Marcus and Magnolia. Barbara is also survived by the most amazing caretaker, Lacee Gaston.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Booneville with burial at Carolan Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
Pallbearers will be Will Beason, Raymond Littleton, Paul Maxwell, Todd Preston, Tony Stumpf, Jerry Wilkins and Jeff Couch.
Honorary pallbearers are members of the Masonic Lodge and Order of the Eastern Star.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to First United Methodist Church, 355 N. Broadway Ave., Booneville, AR 72927; or the online at www.Alzheimers.org.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 7, 2020