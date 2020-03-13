|
Barbara Hall
Barbara A. Hall, 81, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at a local hospital. She retired from Sherwin-Williams Paint Store in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bertus Don Hall; her parents, Charlie and Ocie (Stout) May; three sisters, Joyce Otwell, Margie Faucett and Lesola Davis; and two brothers, Charles and Haskell May.
She is survived by a son, Grant Hall and wife Samantha of Fort Smith; four grandchildren, Grayson and wife Ashliegh and Hayden, Kylie and Hayley Hall; and a great-grandchild, Wyatt Hall.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Grayson Hall, Hayden Hall, Donny Pfiefer, Charles Alvin May, Tim Taylor and Jon Burcher.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 14, 2020