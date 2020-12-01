1/1
Barbara Hand
1923 - 2020
Barbara Hand
Barbara Jean Hand, 96, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. She was born Dec. 21, 1923, in Warsaw, Ind., to Bert and Emma Weed.
She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and a homemaker. Barbara loved the Lord and was a prayer warrior, praying daily for family and friends with a prayer partner.
Her great-granddaughters cherished their tea parties with her, using a special tea service.
She won the city's most celebrated award, the Orchid Award at her home in Florida. Riding her lawn mower was fun sport while in her late 70s.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Ferdinand D. Hand, who was ill with Alzheimer's disease; she took loving care of him. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Freddie Hand.
She is survived by two daughters, Jeanene Godwin of Fort Smith and Nellie Moseley (John) of Williamsburg, Va.; six grandchildren, Byron Godwin (Wendy), Dana Cates, Mellisa Moseley (Will Martin), John Moseley Jr., Erika Hand and Stephen Hand; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Arkansas, 210 N. Walton Ave., No. 25, Bentonville, AR 72712, or online at www.alz.org.
To view her online guestbook, please go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Edwards Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
