Barbara Haney
Barbara Ann Haney, who resided in Charleston, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Greenhurst Nursing Center in Charleston. She was born May 10, 1940, near Scranton, to Vernon Butler and Mary Lucille (Spicer) Butler. She was 80 years old.
Barbara was a 1958 graduate of Scranton High School. For many years, she was a certified nursing assistant and a caregiver. Her hobbies were going to flea markets with her husband Billy Max, fishing and cooking. The last several years of her life, Barbara had many obstacles and challenges to overcome, but seldom complained — Barbara was tough. She loved her family very much and she will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Billy Max Haney; and a sister, Joann Butler.
She is survived by three sons, Jody Haney and wife Darrica of Ratcliff, Bill Maddox and wife Kim of Paris, and Mike Haney and wife Melissa of Ratcliff; a daughter, Missie Shotzman and husband Steve of Greenwood; a brother, Mickey Butler and wife Beth of New Blaine; a sister, Carlene Balch and husband Don of Lavaca; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 at Coles Chapel Cemetery, located south of Branch on Highway 41, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston. Officiating the service will be Brother Ricky White.
A special thank you to her sister-in-law, Maxine Skeets and the Greenhurst Nursing Home employees for their love and care of Barbara over the past several years.
Family visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Brad Maddox, Colton Haney, Mason Haney, Patrick Haney, Steven Shotzman, Jacob Shotzman and Andrew Gilliam.
Honorary pallbearers are Tim Beason, Scott Childers and the staff at Greenhurst Nursing Home.
Published in Times Record on May 25, 2020