Barbara Hanks

Barbara Hanks, 73, of Poteau died July 14, 2020.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at Shepherd's Heart Church in Poteau. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services.

She is survived by two daughters, Samantha Kiger and Martha Mattingly; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



