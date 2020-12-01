Barbara Krietemeyer

Barbara Jean (Osborne) Krietemeyer, age 77, passed away Dec. 1, 2020, at Ashton Place Manor. She was born July 10, 1943, at St. Edward Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith.

Barbara retired from the U.S. Postal Service, after over 30 years of service. She previously held positions at Southwestern Bell, the U.S. Army, Seville Engineering Co. and Mr. Rooter.

She had a servant's heart and most recently worked with the elderly as a caregiver. She was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Fort Smith and worked with many services in the church. She also held a position with the Lutheran Women's Missionary League.

As we celebrate Barbara's life, we rejoice in the fact that she was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and church friends and playing with her dog, April. Barbara was deeply in love with her late husband, Don, often proclaiming her eagerness to rejoin him in the kingdom of heaven.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Don; her father, the Rev. Burl Osborne; and her mother, Lola (Joslin) Osborne.

She is survived by a son, Donald Krietemeyer Jr. and wife Mollie of Amelia, Ohio; a daughter, Karla Krietemeyer of Fort Smith; three grandchildren, Lance Krietemeyer and wife Mirielle of Marrero, La., Alex Krietemeyer and wife Shenandoah of Chesterfield, Va., and Kelsey Sawin and husband Justin of Batavia, Ohio; a great-grandson, Jamis Sawin, who she adored; a brother, Boyd Osborne and wife Debbie of Russellville; a sister, Caroline (Osborne) Jones and husband Larry of Van Buren; and a brother, Philip Osborne and wife Stephanie of Van Buren.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday Dec. 4, at First Lutheran Church in Fort Smith with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.

Viewing will be 1-5 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.

Pallbearers will be Lance Krietemeyer, Alex Krietemeyer, Justin Sawin, Larry Jones, Philip Osborne and Wade Hickman.

Honorary pallbearers are Boyd Osborne, Hunnt Hickman and Hart Hickman.



