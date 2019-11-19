|
Barbara Lee
Barbara Jean Lee, 82, of Pocola died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Pocola. Burial will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
She is survived by two daughters, Venus Albritton and Sandra Lee; two sons, Venus Tyrone and Patrick Lee; a sister, Elzora Massey; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 21, 2019