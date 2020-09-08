1/
Barbara Lee
Barbara Smart Lee, 74, of Sallisaw died Sept. 5, 2020.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Faith Holiness Church in Westville, Okla., with burial at Westville City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by two daughters, Donna Moore and Darla Pharr; two sons, Chris and Jason Smart; two stepdaughters, Trica Yates and Jeanette Tubbs; a stepson, Edward Lee; two sisters, Wanda Lane and Betty Wallace; 14 grandchildren ;and 13 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
