Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara McAllister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara McAllister

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara McAllister Obituary
Barbara McAllister
Barbara McAllister, 60, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at her home. She attended First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith and was an active volunteer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Klein and Glenna (Coleman) Klein.
She is survived by her husband, Bryan "Bud" McAllister of the home; a daughter, Holly Lyons and husband Brant of Fayetteville; and a grandson, Liam Lyons of Fayetteville.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now