Barbara McDaniel
Barbara Jean McDaniel, 85, of Fort Smith passed away Dec. 22, 2019. She was born Aug. 9, 1934, in Cedarville, daughter of Robert Rice and Anna Holder Rice. After graduating at 16 years old as valedictorian of her class, Barbara moved to Fort Smith and lived with her girlfriends in the Bonneville House. While working at a dime store in downtown Fort Smith, Barbara caught the eye of Joseph McDaniel, who was actually there to pick up a different girl for a date. Barbara and Joe later married and moved to California with two other couples. There they had their two sons and many adventures before moving back to Arkansas 15 years later.
Barbara was a realtor for many years. She greatly enjoyed viewing houses and helping people find their perfect home. She had an incredible gift for seeing the potential in every home and every person. Despite being in the Million Dollar Club, she retired shortly after her granddaughter was born so that she could spend those precious years with her.
Barbara involved her daughter in local theater at a very young age and never missed a single production. She appreciated a good bargain and enjoyed going to garage sales and antique stores. In more recent years, she enjoyed looking for bargains online and keeping up with family and friends on Facebook. When Joe became ill with a debilitating disease, Barbara was a loving and steadfast caregiver for several years.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Joseph T. McDaniel Sr.; a sister, Joan McDonald; and a brother, Bobby Rice.
She is survived by a daughter, Nikki McDaniel of Fort Smith; two sons, Joseph McDaniel of Pueblo, Colo., and Robert McDaniel of Fort Smith; a granddaughter, Chloe McDaniel of Fort Smith; and a sister, Janna Meyer of Oklahoma City.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Oak Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 25, 2019