Barbara Oswald
Barbara Oswald
Barbara Ann Oswald, 77, of Fort Smith passed away Aug. 10, 2020. She was born Jan. 14, 1943, in Brownsville, Texas, to James Waters and Virgie Sult. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Van Buren and a member of Altrusa International.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert Waters.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Kurt; a daughter, Kimberly Johnson and husband E.W. of Muldrow; five grandchildren, Colin, Destiny, Kara, Brittany and Jacob; and two great-grandchildren, Jayce and Ava.
Memorial service for family or invite-only will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Trinity Episcopal Church with Father Kevin Robinson officiating, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 918 N. Ninth St., Van Buren, AR 72956; or Sebastian County Literacy Council, 300 S. 11th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Floral tributes may be sent to Trinity Episcopal Church.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
