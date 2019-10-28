|
Barbara Pettit
Barbara Elaine Pettit, 58, of Vian died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at McCoy-Evening Shade Cemetery in Vian under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her husband, Troy; a daughter, LaRena Bush of Vian; two sons, Rider and James Bush, both of Vian; two sisters, Sarah Kirkland of Tulsa and Marie Taulbee of Oklahoma City; three brothers, Ryder Dirtseller of Sisseton, S.D., John Dirtseller of Tulsa and Daniel Locust of Vian; and five grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 29, 2019