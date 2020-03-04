|
Barbara Powell
Barbara Sue Powell, 83, passed away March 2, 2020, in Fayetteville. She was born July 24, 1936, in Gans to Watie and Violet Norrid. While attending Gans High School, she played varsity basketball and graduated in 1954. She was married to Avis Powell for 63 years, until his death in 2017. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Throughout her life, she was devoted to her family. She lived most of her adult life in Fort Smith. At various times, she served as president of the parent–teacher association, the Boys and Girls Club and her church circle. She was passionate about the game of tennis and played for many years. She was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Oklahoma City Thunder. She also enjoyed ceramics, sewing and spending time with her family.
She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Conner (Don); a son, Mark Powell (Julie); three granddaughters, Kaley Brydon (Tom), Rachel Powell and Sidney Powell; a great-granddaughter, Rose Brydon; and a brother, Wendell Norrid of Sallisaw.
Interment was held Wednesday, March 5 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fayetteville, under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home, 3926 Willowood Ave., Springdale. The Rev. Shane Pair officiated.
Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfhspringdale.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 8, 2020