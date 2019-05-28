Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Barbara Rainwater
Barbara Yvonne (Davis) Rainwater, 87, of Prairie Grove passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at a local hospital. She worked for Wortz Biscuit Co. in Fort Smith and was an administrator at a nursing home in Prairie Cove. She was raised by her grandparents Frank and Iola Marley. She was born at St. Edwards Hospital in Fort Smith, grew up in Fort Smith and graduated from Fort Smith High School in 1949. She married Vernon Rainwater in June of 1951. She had met him while Vernon and one of his brothers had visited her church, New Bethel Assembly of God Church in Fort Smith. A short two months later, they married and never missed a day being together. She was a loving wife and mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, B.H. and Charlotte Mae (Marley) Davis.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019. at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Vernon of the home; two daughters, Charlotte Smith and husband Tom and Vera Dee Rainwater, all of Prairie Grove; two sons, Robert H. Rainwater of Connecticut and Rickie Rainwater of Fayetteville; one sister, Glenda Syrock of Texas; one brother, Richard B. Davis of Texas; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 29, 2019
