Barbara Schluterman
Barbara Schluterman
Barbara L. Schluterman, 79, of Subiaco died Nov. 26, 2020, in Paris.
Funeral Mass was held Monday at St. Benedict Catholic Church with burial at St. Benedict Catholic Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
She is survived by a daughter, Ann Taylor; five sons, Patrick, Sam, Tim, Junior and Herman Schluterman; four sisters, Mary Friemel, Roberta Ruloph, Delores Pickle and Cecilia Savage; a brother, Joe Ruloph; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2020.
