Barbara Sharum
Barbara Jean Sharum, a resident of Fort Smith, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her home. She was born July 13, 1963, in Shreveport, La., to the late Ralph B. Hay and Madeline (Harper) Hay. She was 57 years old.
Barbara was a housewife and a poet. She loved her family very much and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Roger P. Sharum; a daughter, Amanda Hermosillo and husband Josh of Hot Springs; three sons, Joseph Sharum and wife Meredith of Walnut Ridge and Michael Sharum and wife Amanda and Seth Sharum and wife Heather, both of Fort Smith; four sisters, Vicki Hilton and husband Rusty of Owasso, Okla., Maxine Hay of Texas, Elizabeth Stamey of Batesville and Abagail Moreno and husband Angelo of Goshen; eight grandchildren, JoJo, Jaden, Kiley, Caleb, Dallas, Jacob, Elisha and Dakota.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at New Life Church, 9000 Dallas St., Fort Smith, with Pastor Brandon Cotten officiating.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services, 914 N. 32nd St., Fort Smith, (479) 434-3901 or (479) 965-8202.
