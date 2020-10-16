Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Sharum

Barbara Jean Sharum, 57, of Fort Smith died Oct. 14, 2020, at her home.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday at New Life Church in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services.

She is survived by her husband, Roger; a daughter, Amanda Hermosillo; three sons, Joseph, Michael and Seth Sharum; four sisters, Vicki Hilton, Maxine Hay, Elizabeth Stamey and Abagail Moreno; and eight grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store