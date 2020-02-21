|
|
Barbara Shelly
Barbara Ann Shelly, 71, of Natural Dam passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her home. She was a retired forklift driver from Bekaert Co. in Van Buren. She attended Shady Grove Community Church.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Wayne Shelly Jr.; her parents, Leonard Sr. and Pauline (Raines) Skinner; and a sister, Cathie Shelley.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Shelly of the home; a daughter, Stacey Shelly of Natural Dam; two sons, Craig Shelly and wife Melanie of Hot Springs and Brian Shelly and wife Sarah of Natural Dam; a brother, Leonard Skinner Jr. of Natural Dam; 21 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Shelly, Bryan Shelly, Alex Harrison, Tom Metcalf, Justin Shelly and Steven Shelley.
Honorary pallbearers are Travis Shelly, Derek Pigeon, Hayden Sullivent, Cable Shelly, Cordan Shelly and Dustin Shelley.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 23, 2020