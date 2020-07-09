Barbara Uselton
Barbara Sue Uselton, 79, of Bonanza passed from this life on July 8, 2020. She was born May 4, 1941, in Fort Smith to Lawrence Howard Banning and Ida Mae Martian Banning. Barbara retired from Mercy Home
Health and was of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, canning and reading, but her greatest joy was playing games and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Walter R. Uselton; her parents; two children, David Lee Uselton and Vanessa Uselton; and a brother, William L. Banning.
Barbara is survived by a daughter, Veronica Hood and Dustin of Fort Smith; a son, Daniel Uselton of Bonanza; a sister, Carline (Banning) Rowe of Bonanza; a brother, Lawrence Banning Jr. and Ruth of Bonanza; eight grandchildren, Jasmine Timmons, Daniel Weaver, Jamie Johnson, Samual Uselton, Manual Uselton, Walter Uselton II, Ashily Owens and Austin Hood; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 13 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Barling City Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
