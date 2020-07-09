1/1
Barbara Uselton
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Uselton
Barbara Sue Uselton, 79, of Bonanza passed from this life on July 8, 2020. She was born May 4, 1941, in Fort Smith to Lawrence Howard Banning and Ida Mae Martian Banning. Barbara retired from Mercy Home Health and was of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, canning and reading, but her greatest joy was playing games and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Walter R. Uselton; her parents; two children, David Lee Uselton and Vanessa Uselton; and a brother, William L. Banning.
Barbara is survived by a daughter, Veronica Hood and Dustin of Fort Smith; a son, Daniel Uselton of Bonanza; a sister, Carline (Banning) Rowe of Bonanza; a brother, Lawrence Banning Jr. and Ruth of Bonanza; eight grandchildren, Jasmine Timmons, Daniel Weaver, Jamie Johnson, Samual Uselton, Manual Uselton, Walter Uselton II, Ashily Owens and Austin Hood; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 13 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Barling City Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved