Barbara Warren
Barbara Warren, 61, of Mulberry passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 18, 1957, in Van Buren. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her father, the Rev. James Peters.
She is survived by her husband, Leroy Warren of the home; a daughter, Amanda Fouts and husband Heath of Muldrow; a son, Adam Warren and wife Ashley of Tomahawk, Ky.; her mother, Ella Jo Peters of Alma; a brother, Scott Peters and wife Kelli of Alma; and five grandchildren, Georgia Fouts, Nay Nay Fouts, Ayden Warren, Mylea Warren and Telisha Warren.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on June 28, 2019