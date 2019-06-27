Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Warren

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Warren Obituary
Barbara Warren
Barbara Warren, 61, of Mulberry passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 18, 1957, in Van Buren. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her father, the Rev. James Peters.
She is survived by her husband, Leroy Warren of the home; a daughter, Amanda Fouts and husband Heath of Muldrow; a son, Adam Warren and wife Ashley of Tomahawk, Ky.; her mother, Ella Jo Peters of Alma; a brother, Scott Peters and wife Kelli of Alma; and five grandchildren, Georgia Fouts, Nay Nay Fouts, Ayden Warren, Mylea Warren and Telisha Warren.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now