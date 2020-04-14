|
Barbara Wende
Dr. Barbara Wende, 74, of Fort Smith passed away April 10, 2020. She was born Dec. 4, 1945, in Juarez, Chihuahua, and raised in El Paso, Texas. She had many accomplishments in her life. She received her Bachelor of Science and master's degrees in nursing from Texas Woman's University and her doctorate from the University of Arkansas. She was a professor of nursing at the University of Texas at Houston and University of Arkansas at Little Rock, director of nursing education at Arkansas Children's Hospital, chairman of the board of directors for the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, director of the Nursing School at East Arkansas Community College and the College of Health Sciences at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Her greatest accomplishment was being a loving, kind, understanding and wise wife and mother. Her only uncompleted task was to finish raising her husband and children.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Catalina and Macario Veliz.
She is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Wende; a daughter, Catherine Wende and wife Stephanie Hammon of Houston; a son, Roger Wende of Charlotte, N.C.; two grandchildren, Ryan and Caitlin Wende, both of Charlotte; and two sisters, Mary Lou Louviere of Little Rock and Chella Rodriguez of Dallas.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
P.S. This obituary would have been longer, but she was frugal and they charge by the letter.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 15, 2020