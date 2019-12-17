|
|
Barbara Williams
Barbara J. Williams, 77, of Oklahoma City, formerly of Fort Smith, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Oklahoma City. She was a minister, serving in nursing homes, with shut-ins and on the internet. Barbara was a member of Calvary Assembly of God Church in Fort Smith, a Sunday school teacher and a volunteer for Area Agency on Aging and RSVP. She was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Kenneth Williams.
Barbara is survived by a daughter, Kathleen DeMille; three sons, Harrold Williams Jr. of Morrow, Okla., Joel Williams of Arkoma and Leo Williams of Edmond, Okla.; three brothers, Billy and Johnny Hathaway, both of Texas, and Walter Hathaway of Arkansas; 21 grandchildren; over 40 great-grandchildren; and her adopted children, John Evans, Glenda Williams and Monty Kyle.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Calvary Assembly of God Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Dennis, DaJon and Oliva DeMille, Anthony, Jordan and Kenny Williams.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 18, 2019