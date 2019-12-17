Home

Barbara Williams Obituary
Barbara Williams
Barbara J. Williams, 77, of Oklahoma City, formerly of Fort Smith, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Oklahoma City. She was a minister, serving in nursing homes, with shut-ins and on the internet. Barbara was a member of Calvary Assembly of God Church in Fort Smith, a Sunday school teacher and a volunteer for Area Agency on Aging and RSVP. She was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Kenneth Williams.
Barbara is survived by a daughter, Kathleen DeMille; three sons, Harrold Williams Jr. of Morrow, Okla., Joel Williams of Arkoma and Leo Williams of Edmond, Okla.; three brothers, Billy and Johnny Hathaway, both of Texas, and Walter Hathaway of Arkansas; 21 grandchildren; over 40 great-grandchildren; and her adopted children, John Evans, Glenda Williams and Monty Kyle.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Calvary Assembly of God Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Dennis, DaJon and Oliva DeMille, Anthony, Jordan and Kenny Williams.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 18, 2019
