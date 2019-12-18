Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Assembly of God Church
Barbara Williams Obituary
Barbara Williams
Barbara J. Williams, 77, of Oklahoma City, formerly of Fort Smith, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Calvary Assembly of God Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
She is survived by a daughter, Kathleen DeMille; three sons, Harrold Williams Jr. and Joel and Leo Williams; three brothers, Billy, Johnny and Walter Hathaway; 21 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 19, 2019
