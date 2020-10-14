1/1
Barry Bodle
Barry Allen Bodle, 73, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at his home.
He was a mechanic at Parks Brothers in Van Buren and a member of Pleasant Valley Church in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lucille (Wolfcale) Bodle; three sisters, Mary Cark, Marcella Bodle and Janice Thompson; and two brothers, Pete and his twin Gary Bodle.
He is survived by four daughters, Camilla May of Pocola, Cassie May of Van Buren, Teresa Spencer of Ohio and Angie Weiland of Kentucky; three sons, Cory and David Bodle, both of Ohio, and Jimmy Bodle of Indiana; four brothers, Michael, Gene and Ray Bodle Jr., all of Indiana, and Dean Bodle of Ohio; and several grandchildren.
Family-held memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Pleasant Valley Church in Van Buren. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
