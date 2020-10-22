Or Copy this URL to Share

Beatrice Burkett

Beatrice "Bea" Burkett, 93, of Scranton died Oct. 14, 2020.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Prairie View Cemetery, near Scranton, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.

She is survived by three daughters, Louvenious Apperson, Judy Grenwelge and Betty Miller; two sons, Thomas and Bill Burkett; three sisters, Viola Webb, Elizabeth Edward and Barbara Yarborough; a brother, Charles Ellis; 16 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.



