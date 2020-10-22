1/
Beatrice Burkett
Beatrice "Bea" Burkett, 93, of Scranton died Oct. 14, 2020.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Prairie View Cemetery, near Scranton, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
She is survived by three daughters, Louvenious Apperson, Judy Grenwelge and Betty Miller; two sons, Thomas and Bill Burkett; three sisters, Viola Webb, Elizabeth Edward and Barbara Yarborough; a brother, Charles Ellis; 16 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
