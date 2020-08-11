Beatrice Cuthbertson
Beatrice Jane Cuthbertson of Fort Smith passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, on her 90th birthday. She was born Aug. 10, 1930, in Hope. She was the daughter of Ted and Velma Wood.
Bea was preceded in death by her sister, Vera; and three brothers, Jim, Josh and Dale.
In 1947, she married her first true love, John C. Spradlin. Together, they lived in Sunnyvale, Calif., where John was a police officer for seven years. Later they moved to southern California, where he was a builder and owner of residential trailer parks with his partner and best friend, Joe Cuthbertson.
Then in 1966, they moved to a farm near Cave Springs, where they raised cattle, hogs, chickens, turkeys, rainbow trout and channel catfish. After 26 years of marriage, John battled leukemia and passed away in 1973, at the age of 47. After John's death, Bea said that they were in heaven there and didn't know it.
After John's death, Joe's wife passed away. Bea and Joe stayed in contact and later married. They lived in California and then later moved to Fort Smith. Joe was her second true love and the only grandfather on Bea's side that the grandchildren have ever known. He was a loving and wonderful grandfather to them. He passed away in June 1999.
After Joe's death, Bea met Retired Army Lt. Col. Jack Waddell. Although they never married, Jack became a wonderful companion for her and a true friend of the family. He took great care of her until he passed away in 2014.
She is survived by two sons and their wives, John and Mary Beth Spradlin of Little Rock and Dennis C. Spradlin and Jami Haines of Bentonville. She is also survived by five grandchildren, John William Spradlin, Jennifer Boyd, Jack Spradlin, Shelley Courdin and Suzanne West; 14 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild, Olivia Bea.
The family would like to thank Bea's caregivers, Patty, Louise, Chelsea, Rose, Betty, Amanda, Wanda and Shirley.
Memorial graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14 at Woodlawn Memorial Park Chapel with Pastor Mason Smith officiating. Service and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Attendees are asked to furnish and wear their own masks and to please practice social distancing.
