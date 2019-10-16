|
Beatrice Hull
Beatrice "Bea" Hull, 96, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. She was born June 9, 1923, in Van Buren to Delno R. Brisco Sr. and Josephine Roberson Brisco. She was a Baptist and retired from Rheem Manufacturing.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lester Hull; a daughter, Lula Woods; a son, Charles Belue; and a brother, Delno R. Brisco Jr.
She is survived by two daughters, Phyllis Hamilton and her husband Paul and Della Boyd, both of Fort Smith; a son, Meldon Belue and his wife Teresa of Fort Smith; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service was held Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Oak Cemetery Pavilion. Arrangements were under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 17, 2019