Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 783-6178
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Hull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Hull


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice Hull Obituary
Beatrice Hull
Beatrice "Bea" Hull, 96, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. She was born June 9, 1923, in Van Buren to Delno R. Brisco Sr. and Josephine Roberson Brisco. She was a Baptist and retired from Rheem Manufacturing.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lester Hull; a daughter, Lula Woods; a son, Charles Belue; and a brother, Delno R. Brisco Jr.
She is survived by two daughters, Phyllis Hamilton and her husband Paul and Della Boyd, both of Fort Smith; a son, Meldon Belue and his wife Teresa of Fort Smith; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service was held Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Oak Cemetery Pavilion. Arrangements were under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
To send an online tribute, go to www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now