Beatrice King
Beatrice King
Beatrice King, 74, of Midland died July 23, 2020, in Greenwood. She was born July 19, 1946, to Eugene and Lavona Young in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Joe Mantooth Jr.; two brothers; and four sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; a son, Jerry Mantooth; two granddaughters; two brothers; and two sisters.
To celebrate Bea's life, friends and family are invited to drop by the family home at their convenience to share memories with Larry.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Midland Assembly of God Food Bank, P.O. Box 76, Midland, AR 72945.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
