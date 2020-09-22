Beau Anderson
Beau Christopher Anderson, 42, passed away Sept. 19, 2020, at his home. A native of Fort Smith, he was a son of Michael "Mike" Lynn and Cheryl Freeman Anderson.
Beau was the vice president of operations at All-Ways Logistics and a member of North Hills Church in Taylors, S.C., where he was highly involved with many children's activities. He was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Cassandra Dunlap Anderson of the home; and a brother, Jason Anderson of Greer, S.C.
Memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 26 at North Hills Church in Taylors, conducted by Pastor Ryan Ferguson. Family burial will be private.
Visitation will be held after the memorial service at the church. The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children International, P.O. Box 219055, Kansas City, MO 64121; or Muscular Dystrophy Association
of Greenville, 750 Executive Center Drive, B84, Suite 210, Greenville, SC 29615.
