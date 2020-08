Or Copy this URL to Share

Becky Martin

Rebecca Jean Rainwater Martin, 62, of Barling died July 31, 2020, at her home.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Hope Cemetery, north of Vesta, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Charleston.

She is survived by her husband, Carl; a daughter, Mindy Mondragon; a sister, Martha Tracy; and two grandchildren.

Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store