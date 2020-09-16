1/1
Becky Morris
Becky Morris
Becky Morris, 49, of Van Buren passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. She was born Aug. 25, 1971, in Fort Smith. She worked at Silgan Plastics. She loved fishing, the beach and her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ewell Morris.
She is survived by a daughter, Isabella Stephen of the home; her mother, JoAnn Smith of Van Buren; two sisters, Wanda Ledbetter of Van Buren and Cindy Fransisco of Springdale; and a brother, Bryan Lowe of Keota.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with cremation to follow, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
