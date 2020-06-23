Bedford Duren Sr.
Bedford Duren Sr.
Bedford E. Duren Sr., 62, of Fort Smith died Friday, June 19, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery at a later date, under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Margaretmae; three daughters, Rachel Martin and Elizabeth and Jessica Duren; two sons, Jason and Bedford Duren; two sisters; three brothers; and four grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
