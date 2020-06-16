Belinda Hass
Belinda "Dene" Hass, 51, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Feb. 7, 1969, in Borger, Texas, to Gilbert and Edna Hass.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her grandmother, Jewel Beagle.
Private burial will be at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.