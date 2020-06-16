Belinda Hass
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Belinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Belinda Hass
Belinda "Dene" Hass, 51, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Feb. 7, 1969, in Borger, Texas, to Gilbert and Edna Hass.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her grandmother, Jewel Beagle.
Private burial will be at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved