Belinda Hass
1969 - 2020
Belinda Hass
Belinda "Dene" Hass, 51, of Van Buren died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Private burial will be at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by her grandmother, Jewel Beagle.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
