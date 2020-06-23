Belinda Marcotte
Belinda Katherine Marcotte passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Fort Smith. Formerly of West Monroe, La., and Virginia Beach, Va., Belinda relocated with her family in 1994 in the midst of a 40-year career with Beverly Enterprises and Golden Living.
Born Nov. 16, 1956, in Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Virginia to father D.L. and mother Catherine "Granny" Byrd. Belinda was the youngest of five daughters, known to all as the "Byrd Girls." "Lark," as her sisters referred to her, excelled in school, as evidenced by her perpetual presence as the smartest person in any room into which she walked. After graduating in only three years with her bachelor's degree in accounting, Belinda began her career in 1978 with the company now known as Golden Living. During her professional ascent, she affectionately earned the moniker "The Queen" while holding titles such as controller, chief accounting officer, senior financial officer, treasurer, and executive vice president. In addition, Belinda served in various leadership roles in international accounting and finance organizations, though she remained eternally humble, explaining to anyone who asked her profession, "I'm an accountant."
As loyal as she was to her work, she was even more so to her family. Dedicated and devoted, Belinda never dared question her own sacrifice for the benefit of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Dennis McCue.
Belinda is survived by her husband, retired Lt. Gary L. Marcotte of Fort Smith; a daughter, Amanda Marcotte of Fort Smith; three sons Brian Marcotte of Fayetteville, Nathan Marcotte and wife Whitney of Cocoa, Fla., and Nicolas Marcotte and wife Kayla of Hackett; as well as four grandchildren, Katherine "Kay," Caleigh, Karl, Elle Marcotte and Garrison. Additionally, Belinda is survived by her "Byrd Girls" sisters, Noel McCue and Ann Preston and husband Denny, both of Chesapeake, Va., Joan Haley and husband Eddie of Senatobia, Miss., and Pat Fontana and husband Kenny of Monroe, La.; as well as the nieces and nephews, who she was eternally proud of.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 26 at Edwards Funeral Home, 201 N. 12th St., Fort Smith. Burial will be held at noon Friday, June 26 at the U.S. National Cemetery, 522 S. Sixth St., Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m.
Adored and admired in life by all who knew her, Belinda's family hopes to continue her adoration in the form of support to treat and end ALS. Donations may be made onine at www.alsa.org.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.