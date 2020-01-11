|
Bella Jo Crosslin
Bella Jo Crosslin, 79, of Barling went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Though she suffered with Parkinson's disease, Bella Jo died of a broken heart after losing her husband of 61 years, Frankie, one week after her 79th birthday. Her grief left her longing to be with her husband, her parents, her sister and her brother, who had all gone to be with the Lord before her and were waiting in heaven for her arrival.
Bella Jo and Frankie eloped when they were still living at home with their parents. They were so scared they would be in trouble for getting married that they went home to their own houses for a week before telling everyone what they had done.
Bella Jo retired from Sears customer service department, where she worked for over 30 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Barling, where she had been active her entire life until the end when she was no longer able to attend. She was a diehard Razorback fan — she and her sister Jackie spent many hours watching those Hogs.
Bella Jo will be remembered for her kind heart. She was generous to a fault and cared so much for others that she often put others in front of herself. Her family lovingly nicknamed her "The Saint" many years ago for her kindness and compassion. She had an absolutely beautiful soul and will be terribly missed by those that loved her.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Frankie Gene; her parents, Hubert and Nona Bell Williamson; her brother, Arval Lee Williamson; and her sister, Jackie McClain — her partner in crime when it came to the Razorbacks.
She is survived by a daughter, Penny and her husband Kenny Engel of Barling; three grandchildren, Ashley Engel, Chelsea Adams and Kaleb Engel, all of Barling; four great-grandchildren, Emma, Logan and Ashton Adams and Kolten Engel, all of Barling; as well as two nieces that were like daughters, Tracy Ferrari and Teresa Walker, both of Barling. All of her survivors lived within two doors of Bella Jo and Frankie; they were a close-knit family.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Barling with Brother Terry Russell officiating. Interment will follow the service at Barling City Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Visitation with family and friends will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Engel, Robert Engel, Roger Bullington,Doug Walker, Dallas Moon and Randy Brown.
