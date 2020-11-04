1/1
Belva Cole
1936 - 2020
Belva Cole
Belva Cole, 84, of Branch entered into rest on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Booneville. She was born Sept. 3, 1936, the daughter of Roy and Cora Isaacs Randolph.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jonathan "Sonny" W. Cole; her sister, Chessie Lou Butler and husband Jay; and a daughter, Debra Ann Cole Chambers and husband Steve.
Survivors include a daughter, Becky Cole Flick and husband Tom of Ijamsville, Md.; a son, Jonathan David Cole of Branch; a brother, Bill Tom Randolph and wife Wanda of Ratcliff; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
