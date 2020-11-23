Ben Dye Jr.
Ben F. Dye Jr., 46, of Greenwood passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Van Buren. He was a contracted landscape and lawn laborer.
He is survived by his wife, Taunya Dye of the home; two daughters, Ashley Dye and Alexis Sawyer, both of Greenwood; a son, Korbin Dye of Greenwood; a brother, Steven Dye of Van Buren; a sister, Shaina Jones of Fort Smith; two grandchildren, Addi and Emree Sawyer, both of Greenwood; and his parents, Ben Sr. and Joyce Dye and Lenell Dye, all of Van Buren.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
