Ben Tong
Ben Thi Tong, 81, of Springdale entered into rest June 2, 2019. She was born July 17, 1937, in Muang La, Vietnam, and was a refugee from Laos in 1984. She retired from Simmons in Van Buren.
She is survived by her daughters, Penny Quang of Van Buren, Jenny Vongdara of Paris, Nong Arounnothay of Charleston, Maxine Inthavong of Springdale and Laetitia Thong and Khambounheuang Thi-Chan-Hom, both of France; sons, Savanh Luong of Springdale, Vanh Luong and Van-Kou Thong, both of France, and Jacky Luong and Ben Luong, both of Springdale; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at West Ark Church of Christ, 900 N. Waldron Road, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at Forest Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Savanh Luong, Jacky Luong, Ben Luong, Phillip Inthavong, Phinit Vongdara and Luang Thong.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on June 6, 2019