Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
West Ark Church of Christ
900 N. Waldron Road
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ben Tong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ben Tong


1937 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Ben Tong Obituary
Ben Tong
Ben Thi Tong, 81, of Springdale died Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at West Ark Church of Christ with burial at Forest Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by six daughters, Penny Quang of Van Buren, Jenny Vongdara of Paris, Nong Arounnothay of Charleston, Maxine Inthavong of Springdale and Laetitia Thong and Khambounheuang Thi-Chan-Hom, both of France; sons, Savanh Luong, Jacky Luong and Ben Luong, all of Springdale, and Vanh Luong and Van-Kou Thong, both of France; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 7, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.