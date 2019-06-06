|
Ben Tong
Ben Thi Tong, 81, of Springdale died Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at West Ark Church of Christ with burial at Forest Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
She is survived by six daughters, Penny Quang of Van Buren, Jenny Vongdara of Paris, Nong Arounnothay of Charleston, Maxine Inthavong of Springdale and Laetitia Thong and Khambounheuang Thi-Chan-Hom, both of France; sons, Savanh Luong, Jacky Luong and Ben Luong, all of Springdale, and Vanh Luong and Van-Kou Thong, both of France; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 7, 2019
