Ben Westphal
Ben Westphal, 33, of Fort Smith passed away June 12, 2020. He was born April 30, 1987, in Fort Smith. He was a graduate of Northside High School and a member of First Lutheran Church in Fort Smith. Ben was the owner of NorCal Cleaning in Paradise, Calif., before moving back to Fort Smith, where he opened Natural State Cleaning.
Ben was a kind and loving son and friend to all who knew him. Some of his defining characteristics were his huge capacity for love and altruistic spirit.
Survivors include his mother, Susan Starr of Uniontown; his father and stepmother, Bernie and Marie Westphal of Van Buren; a son, Sawyer of Fort Smith; three brothers, Nick Westphal of Kansas City, Mo., Roger Easton of Uniontown and Shaun Easton of Fort Smith; a sister, Natalie Taber of Minneapolis, Minn.; his paternal grandmother, Carol Westphal; two maternal stepsisters, Lutitia and Melissa Starr; four paternal stepsisters, Jennifer, Sarah, Maggie and Angie Higginbotham; two paternal stepbrothers, Joey and James Higginbotham and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18 at First Lutheran Church in Fort Smith with burial will follow at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.