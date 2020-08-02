Benard Schluterman
Benard "Bennie" Schluterman, 98, of Paris passed on to his heavenly reward on Friday, July 31, 2020, with Marie, his wife of 74 years, holding his hand. He was born Nov. 10, 1921, in Subiaco to Ben and Mary (Forst) Schluterman.
Benard was a World War II veteran, stationed in Okinawa and Guam in the Pacific Theatre. He was a lifelong farmer, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Subiaco, te Knights of Columbus Council 3787 and St. Benedict Men's Society.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Rita Kay Schluterman; four sisters, Margaret Binz, Mary Ann Komp, Anna Marie Schluterman and Lucille Schluterman; four brothers, Ernest Schluterman, Frank Schluterman, Albert Schluterman and Eugene Schluterman; and a son-in-law, Phillip Schneider.
He is survived by his wife, Marie (Komp) Schluterman of Paris; three daughters, Rose Schneider of Subiaco, Theresa Neagle and husband Bill of Paris and Joan Johnson of Scranton; two sons, Mike Schluterman and wife Gina of Paris and Kenny Schluterman and wife Cindy of Paris; 17 grandchildren, Becky Doman, Shane Schneider, Keith, Amy, Adam, Alex and Tyler Schluterman, Julie Mikles, Jennifer Koch, Marie Burdine, Craig Schluterman, Andy, Joey and Michelle Naegle, Melissa Dietz, Amanda Bean and Mark Johnson; 38 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 at St. Benedict Catholic Church officiated by Father Mark Stengel, O.S.B. Burial will follow at St. Benedict Catholic Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Rosary service will be said at 7:45 p.m. Monday at St. Benedict Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers are his granddaughters.
.