Benita Siebenmorgen
Benita Siebenmorgen, 86, departed this life and came into the presence of the Lord on Nov. 23, 2020. She was born to Willie and Stephanie (Seiter) Wewers.
She married Anthony Siebenmorgen on May 1, 1956. Together they operated a dairy farm in Morrison Bluff, which later included row crops and beef cattle. They raised eight children together. Benita was a devoted and kind daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Anthony; a daughter, Diane Auchterlonie; a son, Terry Siebenmorgen; a grandson, Matthew Siebenmorgen; a sister, Sister Mary Ruth Wewers; and a brother, Harold Lee Wewers.
Left to cherish her memory is her children, Michael Siebenmorgen (Susana) and Kenneth Siebenmorgen (Sharon), both of Fort Smith, Dennis Siebenmorgen (Pam) and David Siebenmorgen (Paula), both of Morrison Bluff, and Doris Williams (Greg) and Ramona Deen (Doug), both of Conway; a daughter-in-law, Patty Siebenmorgen (Terry); a son-in-law, Steve Auchterlonie (Elizabeth) of Fayetteville; and seven siblings, Sister Adrian Wewers, Mary Edelhuber, Wilma Ahlert, Sarah Wewers, Joe Wewers, Patricia Reid and Debbie Bentley. Benita will also hold a special place in the memory of her grandchildren, Justin Siebenmorgen (Candace), Ryan Siebenmorgen (Abbey), Christie O'Reilly (Jonathan), Brad (Molly) Auchterlonie, Tony Siebenmorgen, Alex Siebenmorgen, Caitlin (John) Jolly, Hannah Williams, Elise Williams, Jenna Siebenmorgen, Jill Siebenmorgen, Jacob Siebenmorgen, Elizabeth Young (Dennis), Chris Siebenmorgen (Hannah), Eric Siebenmorgen, Sara Thompson (Jim), Evan Siebenmorgen (Jennie), Mary Komp (Andrew), Anna Siebenmorgen, Luke Siebenmorgen, Hayden Deen, Connor Deen and Jonathan Deen. Her legacy also includes 14 great-grandchildren, with three more arriving soon.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the employees of Methodist Village Memory Care Facility in Fort Smith for their dedicated care and love of their mother.
For arrangements, please visit www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Subiaco Abbey, Saint Scholastica Monastery in Fort Smith or the charity of one's choice
.